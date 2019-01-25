Channing Tatum Is Trolling Jonah Hill Over his Jiu Jitsu In The Best Way Possible

Jonah Hill is kicking a** and taking names – and Channing Tatum wants to be on the list!

On Thursday, Jonah Hill took to Instagram to post of photo of him and his Sensei Renato after a session of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

His “21 Jump Street” partner in crime chimed to demand a hands-on demonstration of the “Maniac” actor’s new skills!

“Please choke me out the moment I see you next. Thanks bye,” he hilariously joked in the comments.

Jonah, clearly was not intimidated by the “Magic Mike” muscle man, and accepted his request!

“It’s on,” he replied.

Jonah revealed earlier this month that he has been practicing the martial art for over two months and trains “4 or 5 times a week.”

Why the sudden interest in Jiu Jitsu? Jonah attributes it to his insecurities as a teenager and in his early career.

“I always thought it was a beautiful art form. At 35, I try to get over the stuff that made me feel weak and insecure as a teenager,” he said in an Instagram post.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” actor also admitted that he got a pretty good beat down from a preteen…

“Nothing more humbling than getting your a** kicked by a 12-year-old your first week,” he joked.

Clearly after more practice he is ready to take on bigger and better things (or Tatum)!