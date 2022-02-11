Channing Tatum Opens Up About What Made Him ‘Afraid’ When He Became A Single Dad After Jenna Dewan Split

Channing Tatum is opening up about his experience getting his bearings as a single father.

In a new conversation with Jonah Hill for VMan Magazine, the “Dog” star and co-director revealed that he initially was worried about being able to connect with his daughter Everly following his split from Jenna Dewan.

“I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I’m a single dad,” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I was doubly afraid. Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as?”

As Channing continued on his path, he came to understand that he had everything he needed to be an engaged parent for his 8-year-old.

“And then as that journey unfolded, I realized that all I really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do,” he shared.

WATCH: Channing Tatum Reveals Advice He Gave Zoë Kravtiz For Directorial Debut



Channing and Jenna welcomed Everly in 2013, nearly four years after they tied the knot. The parents announced their separation in 2018.

While the “Magic Mike” star typically keeps his family life of social media, he’s shared rare glimpses of him in dad mode on Instagram. Last summer, he posted a sweet photo of him and his little girl at the beach – which marked his first-ever snap of her face.

“You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart,” he captioned the shot. “You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. You said you touched a bald-headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and I hope laugh. We have fun hehehe.”