Channing Tatum Posts Wild Nude Photo After Losing Jenga To Jessie J: See The Smokin’ Hot Pic!

Channing Tatum is channeling his inner Magic Mike!

The actor took to Instagram on Monday and shared a racy photo of himself in the shower, not wearing anything, with water splashing down on his face.

But why did Tatum post such a thirst trap snap? Apparently his love Jessie J is behind it.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish,” he wrote. “The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again…”

He also seemed to reveal that the “Bang Bang” songstress snapped the photo with a camera emoji and then tagging her Insta handle.

Jessie loved the moment and commented, “Sharing is caring” next to a fire emoji and heart eyes emoji.

Other fans also loved the photo and sounded off in the comments.

“Hope they play Jenga more often, holy crap,” one person wrote.

“I’m on cloud 9!!!! New phone lock screen ?? I think yes!!!” another fan added.

“No no, you keep playing Jenga. Sincerely, everyone” a third person commented.

Safe to say, the world is hoping Channing loses a few more bets in the future!

— Stephanie Swaim