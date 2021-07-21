Channing Tatum Shares Rare Photo Of His & Jenna Dewan’s Daughter Everly

Channing Tatum is one loving dad!

The “Logan Lucky” actor took to his Instagram story on Wednesday to share a rare photo of his and ex-wife Jenna Dewan’s 8-year-old daughter, Everly.

“Missing this little light being,” he wrote.

About a month ago, the “Magic Mike” alum posted his first-ever photo of his daughter’s face on social media, and gushed over her in the caption.

“You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail,” he wrote. “Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun hehehe.”

Channing and Jenna finalized their divorce in 2019 after announcing their split in April of 2018. Jenna has since moved on with Steve Kazee and the two welcomed a son, Callum, in 2020..

Channing, has dated since and maintained an on-again/off-again relationship with singer, Jessie J, but he has largely been a single dad. He spoke about his fears of being a single dad in May 2021 to People, saying he turned to YouTube for help.

“I was really nervous when I became a single dad, and having to raise a little girl, not being able to have the resource of a woman there to be able to lean into how to relate to her as she grows up,” he shared. “I literally went to YouTube and learned how to braid hair.”

— Stephanie Swaim