Channing Tatum Wants ‘To Get Better At Acting’ So He Doesn’t ‘Have To Be Naked’ In Most of His Movies

Channing Tatum is getting honest about his physique.

The “Magic Mike” insists that he’s only in good shape because of the movie roles that he plays which require him to strip down.

“As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly,” he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Adding, “At some point I have to get better at acting so I don’t have to be naked in all of them.”

The 41-year-old actor takes his work outs seriously and applauds people who are able to juggle exercising while having a full-time job and families to raise.

“I literally get to work out as a job and it’s still hard,” Channing explained. “I can’t imagine people who have a 9-5 job, who have kids at home, and where do they get the energy and the time to actually focus on themselves?”

Channing isn’t shy about showing off his ripped body on Instagram. In April, he shared a selfie of his body in the reflection of a window, writing, “Little Saturday grind session! Let’s gooooo 2021! Feeelin goodie good!!”

In September, He took to Instagram to show off his muscles in a shirtless selfie.

“It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life s**t, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks,” the caption read.

