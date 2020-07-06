Charlie Daniels, Country Music Hall Of Fame Singer, Dead At 83

Charlie Daniels has passed away at the age of 83.

The Country Music Hall of Fame member died from a hemorrhagic stroke on Monday in Tennessee, his publicist confirmed to Access Hollywood.

Celebrities reacted to the sad news on social media.

“Charlie Daniels was the nicest country artist I’ve ever had the chance to spend moments around. His music and talent speaks for itself, but boys and girls it’s the legacy you leave behind and your character. It doesn’t get better than Charlie Daniels. Rest In Peace Charlie,” country singer Jake Owen tweeted.

“RIP @CharlieDaniels you’re exactly where we all will meet again. Heaven is rejoicing today! Praise God for you are now with him!” singer Kaya Jones said.

“Heaven just gained one of the coolest fiddle players to ever live. RIP @CharlieDaniels,” Brandy Clark tweeted.

“So incredibly sad to hear about @CharlieDaniels passing. He was such a LEGEND and incredibly inspiring. We had the absolute privilege of playing with Charlie in 2017 and this photo was literally immediately after he stepped off stage (at 8` years old, mind you). A total loss,” band Black Stone Cherry wrote.

The singer was best known for his iconic hit, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia,” and is also a member of The Charlie Daniels Band.

The late singer was inducted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2002, the Grand Ole Opry in 2008 and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009.

The North Carolina born singer was also known for his songs, “Long Haired Country Boy,” “Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye,” “Uneasy Rider,” “Trudy” and “Mississippi.”

He is survived by his wife Hazel and son Charlie Daniels Jr.

