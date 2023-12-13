Charlie Hunnam Details ‘Really Exciting’ & ‘Engaging’ Experience Working On Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’

Charlie Hunnam loved how collaborative his experience was as a member of the cast of Zack Snyder’s space epic “Rebel Moon.”

“It’s a really exciting, engaging process working with him as a director,” the actor told Access Hollywood at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “What’s really noteworthy is just the fact that [Zack] had been developing this for 30 years. He had every element of it, every nuance of this completely realized in his mind before we started shooting. You would think in a process like that that our job is just to show up and do exactly what we’re told, but that’s not the case at all working with Zack.”

“In spite of having the whole thing completely realized in his mind, he still leaves a large section open for us to come in and do our work and collaborate and participate and play,” he continued.

Charlie also told Access how great it was to be at the premiere after having such “an amazing time making this film together.”

“I mean, this is sort of the celebration of the work. The work is what’s important,” he said.

“Rebel Moon” hits select theaters on Dec. 15 and begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 21.