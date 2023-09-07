Charlie Puth Engaged To Girlfriend Brooke Sansone: See Her Ring!

Charlie Puth is headed for the altar!

The singer, 31, proposed to girlfriend Brooke Sansone and shared the happy news in a romantic Instagram post on Thursday, revealing a peek at his new fiancée’s stunning sparkler.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever,” Charlie wrote, captioning a trio of photos showing him and Brooke enjoying a pizza together while beaming over their happy news.

Brooke, who reportedly works in digital marketing and public relations, showed off what looked like a teardrop-shaped diamond in a silver band on her left ring finger as she and the musician shared a slice and took a selfie.

Charlie’s fans and famous friends flocked to the comment section to offer well wishes, with John Legend, Jason Kennedy, Ryan Tedder and more sending congratulations.

The “Light Switch” hitmaker went social media official with Brooke for his birthday in December 2022, just weeks before they made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala.

Grammys 2023: Best Pics You Didn’t See On TV View Gallery

Charlie later explained in an interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show that he and Brooke grew up together and how comforting it felt to find love with someone who was already a part of his life.

“Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can’t really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I’ve known for a long time,” he said. “I’m not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy.”