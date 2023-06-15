Charlie Puth Once A Wrote Song ‘In The Middle Of’ Having Sex: I ‘Stopped & Recorded’ A Voice Note

Musical inspiration once struck Charlie Puth between the sheets!

The “Left and Right” singer revealed in a conversation with Interview Magazine that the initial spark for his song “Marks On My Neck” came to him during a sexual encounter.

“I wrote the song in the middle of the act,” he shared. “Maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head and I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act.”

On “Marks On My Neck,” Charlie sings about healing from a past love.

“I was getting over somebody and what better way [to do that] than meet new people?” he recalled of the time in his life that inspired the track. “It probably wasn’t going to work out with this person and that was what I was energetically picking up, which is okay. It’s all about the experience. And I remember waking up and looking at myself in the mirror, noticing these marks on my neck, and every day they’d heal and fade but so would the person who put them on me. And we went our separate ways.”

“I’m thankful for the experience and maybe they are as well but I just thought it was interesting that a person can fade away at the same pace of the scars on your neck,” the musician added.

Later in the interview, Charlie confirmed Meghan Trainor’s recent revelation that they made out while recording their 2015 duet “Marvin Gaye.”

“I had just moved to LA and yeah, I’m not denying that happened,” he said. “That definitely did happen once in 2015. I also don’t think I’d ever had vodka before, Grey Goose vodka.”

Charlie went on to explain how the recording session for the song, which was his debut single, came as his career was picking up a lot of steam.

“Two months before, I was living at my parents’ house which wasn’t bad. But two months later, I’m living in Hollywood. And I have a song and a movie coming out and one of the biggest pop stars wants to do a song with me and I’m in this fancy recording studio where I didn’t know what a runner was. They said, ‘What do you want?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just call and I’ll pick up a pizza for myself.’ They were like, ‘No, we’ll get it for you,'” he recalled.

“I felt like I was on top of the world,” Charlie continued. “So sure, if Meghan wanted to kiss me, I was definitely down. I think Meghan’s one of the most brilliant songwriters still. I even love her new song [‘Mother’].”