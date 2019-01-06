Charlize Theron Wows In Sleek Black-And-White Look At The 2019 Golden Globes

Leave it to Charlize Theron to set the red carpet standard once again!

The star brought her usual A-list glam to the 2019 Golden Globes, dropping jaws in a chic, black-and-white gown with a keyhole cutout and oversized bow at the neckline. Charlize accessorized her look with a slicked-back, side-parted ‘do, dark manicure and – of course – impressive Bulgari bling.

WATCH: Lady Gaga Told Charlize Theron’s Daughter She Knows The Tooth Fairy!

The 43-year-old stunner is no stranger to award season, having won the Golden Globe, SAG Award and Oscar in 2004 for her transformative performance in “Monster.”

This year, she’s up for the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Globe for her role in Jason Reitman’s motherhood dramedy “Tully.”

While Oscar nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 22, there’s no doubt Charlize is ready to bring her style A-game for Hollywood’s biggest night!

— Erin Biglow