Charlotte Casiraghi Marries Dimitri Rassam In Classic Monaco Royal Wedding!

Princess Grace of Monaco’s granddaughter is married!

Charlotte Casiraghi, the daughter of Princess Caroline and granddaughter of Princess Grace aka Grace Kelly, said “I do” to her film producer love Dimitri Rassam in a ceremony at Monaco’s Prince’s Palace on Saturday.

The couple exchanged vows in a civil ceremony at the Palace in Monaco and were joined by members of their royal family, including, Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Also in attendance were Charlotte’s mother, Charlotte’s brothers, Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi and her sister Alexandra de Hanover. From the groom’s side, they were joined by the groom’s half-brother Louis Giacobetti and his cousin, Thomas Langmann, the Oscar-winning producer of “The Artist.”

The bride wore a stunning wedding suit designed by Yves St Laurent and made of brocade fabric and adorned with three bows. She wore her hair down in a simple, sleek style and finished off her wedding day look with a set of white ankle-strap pumps. The groom wore a classic navy suit with a powder blue tie.

If the bride’s suit looked familiar, it’s because she may have been channeling her grandmother Grace Kelly! Grace wore a similar wedding suit for her civil marriage to Prince Rainier in 1956.

Charlotte and her new husband got engaged during a family ski trip in March 2018, and Charlotte was seen wearing a pink solitaire diamond not long after. The pair welcomed a son together in October 2018. Their son was also a part of their wedding day on Saturday.

While the civil ceremony appeared low-key, it was anything but. The pair celebrated with their family and friends with a traditional Monegasque-style picnic, u cavagnëtu, was held in terraced gardens overlooking the Mediterranean, PEOPLE reports. The pair will also reportedly hold a lavish dinner at the Monte Carlo Beach Hotel later in the evening.

The duo are expected to hold a larger multi-day wedding celebration next weekend for friends and family at somewhere in southern France, PEOPLE reports.

Charlotte is currently 11th in line for the throne in Monaco. If Prince Albert II, the reigning monarch allows, her son would be 12th in line to the throne.

