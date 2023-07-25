Chase Chrisley & Emmy Medders Split After 9-Month Engagement: We’re Moving On ‘Separately’

It’s over for Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star, 27, and the businesswoman have broken up after a nine-month engagement. Chase confirmed the news with an Instagram story post on Tuesday, telling fans that he wanted to directly address speculation about his relationship status.

“Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself,” he began. “We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Chase’s update comes after he and the Elegant Tans by Emmy owner erased all photos of each other from their respective social media pages. The former couple also no longer follow each other.

Emmy had yet to publicly weigh in on the breakup immediately following Chase’s statement, but she previously recalled on Savannah Chrisley’s “Unlocked” podcast back in December that she and the reality star had their share of ups and downs.

“I want to say it was two months, but it was probably more like two weeks,” Emmy said of a previous “major breakup” between her and Chase. “It felt like two months for me.”

The pair were first linked in 2020 and Chase proposed in October, sharing in a now-deleted Instagram post that he surprised Emmy and popped the question at Nashville’s First Horizon Baseball Stadium.

“I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God,” he wrote in his caption at the time.