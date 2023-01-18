Chase Stokes Speaks Out On Kelsea Ballerini Romance Rumors: ‘We’re Having A Good Time’

Chase Stokes is speaking out about those Kelsea Ballerini romance rumors.

The “Outer Banks” star was seen in a video from TMZ where he is asked about their relationship.

“She’s a sweet girl. We’re having a good time and that’s all I’ll say,” he said.

Romance rumors began to fly between the two after Chase, 30, shared a series of photos on Instagram, including one where he tagged Kelsea, 29.

Kelsea also seemed to speak out on the situation on TikTok, sharing a screengrab from gossip account DeuxMoi which claimed there is no chance she’s dating Chase because she’s allegedly “too busy consistently asking out the manager of Soho House nash when she comes in all the time after last call.”

The songstress and saying, “I know, stop reading, stop looking. But what is happening guys? What? … Let’s not do this.” Also adding in the caption, “I’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure” with a laughing emoji.

Chase was previously linked with his co-star Madelyn Cline, the duo reportedly split up in 2021. Kelsea revealed she and husband Morgan Evans had split in August after being married for five years.