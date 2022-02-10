‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty In Child Pornography Case

Jerry Harris has pleaded guilty in his federal child pornography case alleging that he solicited sex and naked photos from underage teenage boys.

The 22-year-old, who rose to fame on the Netflix series “Cheer,” changed his plea in a U.S. District Court in Chicago on Thursday after initially pleading not guilty to the seven charges in December 2020.

According to a press release, Harris pleaded guilty to two counts in the criminal indictment, receiving child pornography and engaging in interstate travel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual act with a minor under the age of 15.

Prosecutors said the alleged acts involved victims in Florida, Illinois and Texas and took place between August 2017 and August 2020.

Harris agreed to a plea deal and admitted to the rest of the charges he is facing as stipulated offenses.

‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Arrested On Federal Child Pornography Charge



The Netflix personality was arrested back in September 2020 on charges of production of child pornography after an FBI investigation. He was initially charged with one count of production of child pornography after authorities said he tried to entice a 13-year-old boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself and send them to Harris.

Before changing his plea, Harris denied the allegations. Harris is now facing 5 to 50 years in prison and his sentencing is set to be determined on June 28.