Cher, Damar Hamlin, H.E.R. & More Confirmed For 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Special Appearances

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards is set to be an all-star event!

This year’s show will include special appearances from Cher, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, H.E.R., Nicole Scherzinger, “Scrubs” alums Zach Braff and Donald Faison, and more, Access Hollywood has learned.

iHeartMedia announced the latest news in a press release this week, adding that Nikki Glaser, Phoebe Bridgers, TLC, Joel McHale and others are also set to attend the event.

Host Lenny Kravitz, ICON award recipient P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Latto and more have been previously confirmed to perform, along with Coldplay in a special live appearance from Brazil.

And, Taylor Swift is set to receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, March 27 at 8 PM ET on Fox. In addition, fans can also listen in on iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app.