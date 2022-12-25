Cher Sparks Christmas Engagement Rumors After Posting Photo of Diamond Ring

Did Cher just announce that she’s engaged?

The 76-year-old sparked engagement rumors on Christmas Day when she shared a photo on Twitter of a diamond ring which lead fans to believe that she may have gotten engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E’ Edwards.

She captioned the photo of the pear-shaped sparkler, writing, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.” Cher later clarified that the painted nails in the photos are his, writing, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”

The singer confirmed that she was dating the music executive in November after they were spotted holding hands while out on a date in Los Angeles. The couple first met during Paris Fashion Week in September.

Cher opened up on The Kelly Clarkson Show about her romance and addressed their 40-year age gap.

She admitted, “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

“He’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny and I think he’s quite handsome,” Cher added.

“If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn’t like me all that much,” she continued. “I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. Maybe, I’m too, younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody,” Cher said.

Cher was married to Sonny Bono from 1964-1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975-1979.

Alexander was last linked to Amber Rose and is currently the VP of A&R at Def Jam Records.

