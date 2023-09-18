Cheryl Burke Spills ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Behind-The-Scenes Secrets With New Podcast ‘Sex, Lies, And Spray Tans’

Cheryl Burke is giving “Dancing with the Stars” fans a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite show!

On Sept. 18, the former “DWTS” pro launched her new podcast “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” in which she talks to former co-stars and contestants and shares new details about the drama, fights and romance on and off the dance floor.

“It’s more of like the behind-the-scenes we owe to the fans,” she told Access Hollywood. “Because I do believe the fans also have their own conspiracy theories, but that’s only because there’s only a two-hour live show … You only get to see a little, tiny glimpse of the celebrity, let alone the chemistry between the celebrity and the pro, which is a shame.”

For her first two episodes, Cheryl spoke to former “Bachelorette” and Season 1 contestant Trista Sutter and “Glee” alum and Season 24 contestant Heather Morris. She also interviewed pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy for a future episode, and they got to talking about all the romances that have happened between pros and their celebrity partners.

“I asked Maks Chmerkovskiy this question: it’s like, ‘Who do you think falls in love first? Is it the celebrities or the pros?’ And he has his reasoning, you know?” she shared.

Cheryl also teased that she asked Maks some rapid-fire questions that weren’t exactly softballs!

“I asked him questions like, ‘If you could go back in time, who’s the one celebrity partner you would apologize to? Who was the most talented? Who do you think should’ve won? Who did you have the most chemistry with? Who would you be OK with never seeing again?'” she shared. “He answers it, but he was sweating. It’s hard!”

The first two episodes of iHeartPodcasts’ “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” are available now, with new episodes dropping weekly.

