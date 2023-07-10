Cheryl Hines & Daughter Create Eco-Friendly Cosmetics Brand Where Everything Is Less Than $50

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Everyday luxury is now all-natural and attainable, thanks to Hines + Young!

Cheryl Hines and her daughter Catherine Young have launched their new cosmetics brand featuring eco-friendly products to take your self-care routine to a sustainable new level.

From luxe body creams to fresh linen sprays, soothing lip balms and comforting home candles all packaged in recyclable glass and aluminum, breathe easy knowing you’re doing your part to treat yourself and help protect the environment.

Browse the full Hines + Young collection below and choose your faves – after all, you deserve the best!

Pacific Isle Candles by Hines + Young$20.00Elevate any space with Hines + Young’s elegant signature fragrance candles. Made with natural soy wax, cotton wicks and luxurious natural fragrance. A confident and intoxicating blend of exotic island bouquets, fresh-juiced lime and a hint of captivating vanilla, Pacific Isle is relaxing, tropical and complex. We’re reminded of a stroll in lush, tropical, paradise. Buy Now

Natural Soap Singles by Hines + Young$16.00Individually-portioned soaps formulated with oat protein, vitamin-rich sustainable palm oil, hydrating coconut oil and an invigorating blend of clove, sweet orange, and tea tree essential oils. Simple to use and ultra-portable, Soap Singles are perfect for kids and on-the-go. Buy Now

Glow On The Go by Hines + Young$30.00You don’t want to leave your favorite Hines+Young fragrance behind, this set includes our 4 oz fragrance candle & 2 oz Ultra Lux body cream in the fragrance of your choice. Keep it by your bedside or in your bag so you can have it with you everywhere you go ‚Äì whether you’re globe trotting or on a staycation. Buy Now

Pacific Isle Linen Spray by Hines + Young$18.00Refresh your space in a spritz. Can also be used on bedding, curtains, carpets and more.

The Hines + Young signature scent. A confident and intoxicating blend of exotic island bouquets, fresh-juiced lime and a hint of captivating vanilla, Pacific Isle is relaxing, tropical and complex. We’re reminded of a stroll in lush, tropical, paradise. Buy Now

Capri Honeymoon Body Cream by Hines + Young$15.00A buttery, nutrient-dense body cream that delivers deep hydration to strengthen the skin barrier and quench dry skin. Formulated with aloe, ceramide-rich jojoba, and a nourishing blend of tamanu, macadamia, and borage oils, this antioxidant powerhouse locks-in moisture for younger, softer, and more radiant looking skin. Sophisticated, refreshing, mysterious, Capri Honeymoon combines the sensual scent of jasmine and a soft hint of Bergamot. Think: romantic getaways, summer nights in the garden, and the perfect Aperol spritz Buy Now

Key West Sunset Body Cream by Hines + Young$15.00A buttery, nutrient-dense body cream that delivers deep hydration to strengthen the skin barrier and quench dry skin. Formulated with aloe, ceramide-rich jojoba, and a nourishing blend of tamanu, macadamia, and borage oils, this antioxidant powerhouse locks-in moisture for younger, softer, and more radiant looking skin. The smell of summer vacation, Key West Sunset is a warm scent with notes of creamy coconut, comforting cocoa butter, aromatic cedarwood and rich amber. We think of sunbaked beach towels, an indulgent rum cocktail, and toes in the sand. Buy Now

Pacific Isle Salt Scrub by Hines + Young$24.00Formulated with a mix of natural exfoliating salts, hydrating coconut and sweet almond oil, and nutrient-dense kelp powder, Pacific Isle Salt Scrub gently buffs away dullness and deeply moisturizes to unearth revitalized, glowing skin. The Hines + Young signature scent. A confident and intoxicating blend of exotic island bouquets, fresh-juiced lime and a hint of captivating vanilla, Pacific Isle is relaxing, tropical and complex. We’re reminded of a stroll in lush, tropical, paradise. Buy Now

Hyannis Seagrass Salt Scrub by Hines + Young$2478Formulated with a mix of natural exfoliating salts, hydrating coconut and sweet almond oil, and nutrient-dense kelp powder, Pacific Isle Salt Scrub gently buffs away dullness and deeply moisturizes to unearth revitalized, glowing skin. The Hines + Young signature scent. A confident and intoxicating blend of exotic island bouquets, fresh-juiced lime and a hint of captivating vanilla, Pacific Isle is relaxing, tropical and complex. We’re reminded of a stroll in lush, tropical, paradise.

Key Lime Lip Balm by Hines + Young$12.00H+Y Nourishing Lip Balm is an all-natural vegan formula that hydrates and smooths lips with a nourishing blend of vitamin-rich cocoa and mango butters and softening coconut and castor oils in a delicious, refreshing key lime scent. Also available in creamy vanilla mint, and unscented. Buy Now

Fragrance Free Body Cream by Hines + Young$25.00Our signature cream with no fragrance added! A buttery, nutrient-dense body cream that delivers deep hydration to strengthen the skin barrier and quench dry skin. Formulated with aloe, ceramide-rich jojoba, and a nourishing blend of tamanu, macadamia, and borage oils, this antioxidant powerhouse locks-in moisture for younger, softer, and more radiant looking skin.

Key West Sunset Candles by Hines + Young$40.00Elevate any space with Hines + Young’s elegant signature fragrance candles. Made with natural soy wax, cotton wicks and high quality natural fragrance.

The smell of summer vacation, Key West Sunset is a warm scent with notes of creamy coconut, comforting cocoa butter, aromatic cedarwood and rich amber. We think of sunbaked beach towels, an indulgent rum cocktail, and toes in the sand. Buy Now

Capri Honeymoon Candles by Hines + Young$40.00Elevate any space with Hines + Young’s elegant signature fragrance candles. Made with natural soy wax, cotton wicks and luxurious natural fragrance. A confident and intoxicating blend of exotic island bouquets, fresh-juiced lime and a hint of captivating vanilla, Pacific Isle is relaxing, tropical and complex. We’re reminded of a stroll in lush, tropical, paradise. Buy Now

Hyannis Seagrass Linen Spray by Hines + Young$18.00Refresh your space in a spritz. Can also be used on bedding, curtains, carpets and more. Buy Now

Summer Fling by Hines + Young$39.00Hines+Young’s fan favorite, the warm scent with notes of creamy coconut, comforting cocoa butter, and rich amber will transport you to a warm day at the beach that ends with a perfect Key West sunset. Buy Now

Hyannis Seagrass Candles by Hines + Young$20.00Elevate any space with Hines+Young’s elegant signature fragrance candles. Made with natural soy wax, cotton wicks and high quality natural fragrance. Buy Now

Hyannis Seagrass Body Cream by Hines + Young$15.00A buttery, nutrient-dense body cream that delivers deep hydration to strengthen the skin barrier and quench dry skin. Formulated with aloe, ceramide-rich jojoba, and a nourishing blend of tamanu, macadamia, and borage oils, this antioxidant powerhouse locks-in moisture for younger, softer, and more radiant looking skin. Buy Now

Pacific Isle Body Cream by Hines + Young$15.00A buttery, nutrient-dense body cream that delivers deep hydration to strengthen the skin barrier and quench dry skin. Formulated with aloe, ceramide-rich jojoba, and a nourishing blend of tamanu, macadamia, and borage oils, this antioxidant powerhouse locks-in moisture for younger, softer, and more radiant looking skin. The Hines + Young signature scent. A confident and intoxicating blend of exotic island bouquets, fresh-juiced lime and a hint of captivating vanilla, Pacific Isle is relaxing, tropical and complex. We’re reminded of a stroll in lush, tropical, paradise. Buy Now

Natural Lip Balm by Hines + Young$12.00H+Y Nourishing Lip Balm is an all-natural vegan formula that hydrates and smooths lips with a nourishing blend of vitamin-rich cocoa and mango butters and softening coconut and castor oils. Free of fragrance for sensitive lips. Also available in refreshing key lime and creamy vanilla mint. Buy Now