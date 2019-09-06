Chester Bennington’s Widow Talinda Announces Engagement To ‘Angel On Earth’ Fiancé

Chester Bennington’s widow has found love again.

Talinda Bennington announced her engagement with a Instagram post on Friday, Sept. 6, referring to her new fiancé as “angel on earth” Michael F.

“I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy,” she wrote. “That the death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you.”

Talinda assured followers that Michael has been welcomed by her “family, friends” and “Linkin Park brothers with open arms.” Indeed, Chester’s bandmate and longtime friend Mike Shinoda took to the comment section to offer public well wishes for the happy couple.

“I’ve already congratulated you both in person, but congrats again, ha! All our love and support!” he wrote.

Chester sadly took his own life on July 20, 2017, at just 41 years old. He had six children, including three with Talinda. Following the musician’s shocking death, Talinda founded the 320 Changes Direction campaign to raise mental health awareness. The 42-year-old confirmed her plans to maintain focus on preserving Chester’s legacy as she moves forward in her personal life.

“I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in [vain],” Talinda wrote, before sending a special message to those who can relate to her experience.

“To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness and love,” she concluded, thanking fans for their “continued love and support.”

Vicky Cornell, the wife of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, reacted to her friend’s happy news with a touching comment.

“Congratulations! Sending you all so much ❤️,” she wrote.

The women share a heartbreaking connection. Chris died by suicide just two months before Chester, and the Linkin Park frontman had attended his funeral.

— Erin Biglow