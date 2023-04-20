Chinese Acrobat Falls To Her Death During Mid-Air Routine With Husband (Reports)

A Chinese acrobat reportedly fell to her death during a mid-air routine with her husband over the weekend.

According to multiple publications, the artist, surnamed Sun, was performing an aerial silks show in the central Anhui province near Suzhou when she and her partner, Zhang, didn’t connect during a transition.

Sun lost her grip and fell a reported 30 feet before hitting the stage, which didn’t appear to have any nets or mats in place. Per CNN, the 37-year-old was transported to a local hospital and later died of her injuries.

Tongqiao government officials reportedly released a statement deeming the incident an accident.

Footage of the tragedy went viral on social media and sparked outrage over the apparent lack of safety precautions.

CNN reports that China’s Acrobats Association released a statement on Sunday saying it was “devastated and shocked” over the course of events and advocated for better safety measures to protect performers.

Sun is said to have been married to Zhang for more than a decade and left behind two children.

— Erin Biglow