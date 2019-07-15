Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Son Crew Starts Walking: See His Adorable First Step!

Baby Crew is on the move. The youngest member of the Gaines family has just taken a major step forward – literally!

Chip and Joanna’s youngest child began walking this week, and the former HGTV superstars announced the news with a cute father-son photo.

“Little Crew took his 1st steps today.. It was a good day!!” Chip wrote on Instagram, captioning a shot of himself standing across from the youngster with open arms and a wide grin.

The pair looked picture perfect in the outdoor snap, seemingly taken on the Gaines’ farm.

It’s already been a festive summer for the famous fam. Little Crew’s latest milestone comes on the, ahem, heels of another notable celebration. His design guru mom recently gave fans a peek at his 1st birthday party with multiple photos that showed off the enviable treats and decorations.

Even Joanna had to admit that she just couldn’t stop herself from sharing more and more, but fans certainly didn’t mind the cuteness overload.

“Ok I promise this is the last round of Crew’s bday photos (for today 😉),” she joked on Instagram. “I just can’t get over the fact that he is ONE and I also just really love his squishy legs.”

You’re not alone, Joanna. Keep those baby Crew updates coming!

— Erin Biglow