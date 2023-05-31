Chip Gaines Says Wife Joanna Gaines Makes Him ‘The Happiest Man’ In 20th Wedding Anniversary Tribute

Chip Gaines is grateful for two decades of marriage with wife Joanna Gaines!

The “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” co-stars marked 20 years of marriage on Wednesday, and they each celebrated the meaningful milestone on Instagram.

“20 years with the most incredible, most powerful, most beautiful woman I’ve ever known,” Chip wrote on his account. “You’ve given me the most beautiful life and I’m so grateful to God for you @joannagaines. 20 years ago today, you made me the happiest man on earth. Thank you for everything Jo.”

He shared the touching words alongside a sweet photo of Joanna smiling with her eyes closed and two flowers in her teeth.

Joanna, meanwhile, posted a peek at her and Chip’s fun photobooth antics.

“What a wonderful 20 years,” she wrote. “Happy Anniversary @chipgaines!”

The Magnolia co-founder also shared a snapshot of her and Chip hard at work and captioned it, “Twenty years of renovating with this cutie.”

Chip and Joanna tied the knot in Texas on May 31, 2003. They’ve welcomed five children: sons Drake, Duke and Crew and daughters Ella and Emmie.

Back in 2021, the pair reflected on their marriage and shared why breaking up would never be an option for them.

“Our superpower is that, Jo and I are not quitters,” Chip explained. “Throwing in the towel is not something that honestly ever even comes to mind, and I would say that it happened pretty early on in our relationship. We just thought that it’s interesting that divorce and leaving one another is not really an option for us. So somehow, that little foundation have served us well.”

“Things have definitely been challenging, we’re not perfect, we have issues and trials and errors like anybody,” he continued. “But when you say, ‘throwing in the towel,’ in fairness, I would admit if we considered that along that way, but relationally, we’re in it forever, this will never be a gossip mag that we don’t make it.”