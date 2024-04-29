Chloe & Christi Lukasiak Tease ‘Tear Filled’ ‘Dance Moms’ Reunion

The “Dance Moms” cast is all back together for one last pyramid.

Chloe and Christi Lukasiak spoke with Access Hollywood about Lifetime’s highly anticipated “Dance Moms: The Reunion” and teased what fans can expect to see.

“Lots of tears. Good tears, bad tears, reflecting on the memories. I think it was really an opportunity for all of us to express our gratitude for the childhood we had. It was obviously very life changing and yeah, it was just really special,” Chloe said. “It felt like personally, closing the book honestly.”

Chloe’s mom Christi added, “I think fans are gonna be really excited to see the girls all grown up. I mean they were babies when they watched them on TV and I think a lot of people grew up along with them and identify with their trajectory of going through their teen years and stuff and they’ve really… I feel like everybody identifies with one of the girls, so now they get to see them as adults, so I love that.”

Chloe also talked about her former co-star and longtime friend JoJo Siwa, who has recently released a new song called “Karma” and undergone a personal rebrand that has been met with some backlash.

“I think anyone in this industry knows that if you’re a public figure you’re setting yourself up for comments and critiques. I honestly feel anyone on ‘Dance Moms’ probably has thick skin so she’s probably… I’m sure it’s not easy to deal with, but if any can do it and handle it and come out stronger and better from it, it’s her,” Chloe said.

“Dance Moms: The Reunion” premieres on Wednesday, May 1 at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime. All seasons of “Dance Moms” are available on the Lifetime app, YouTube and on mylifetime.com.