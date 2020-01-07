Chloe Sevigny Appears Pregnant With Her First Child At 45

There may be a little bundle of joy on the way for actress Chloe Sevigny and her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic! The actress and her hubby were spotted walking around the streets of NYC as they cradled Chloe’s growing baby bump, seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

The couple were first linked together in August of last year. While neither Chloe nor Sinisa have officially commented on the status of their relationship or if they’re expecting a baby, Sinisa regularly posts artsy photos of Chloe on his Instagram—most recently an adorable collage of blurry cellphone shots of his lady love on her birthday!

“For real,” Sinisa, who is director of the Karma Art Gallery in New York, captioned the sweet post.

Chloe is known for her work on indie projects and has also received major awards such as a Golden Globe, Satellite Award, and an Independent Spirit Award. She is reportedly five months along with her and Sinisa’s first child.

Congratulations to the happy couple!