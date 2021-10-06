‘Chopped Junior’ Winner Fuller Goldsmith Dead At 17

Fuller Goldsmith, a young chef who showed off his culinary skills while winning “Chopped Junior” and competing on “Top Chef Junior,” has died at the age of 17 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Magical Elves, the production company behind “Top Chef Junior,” confirmed the sad news in an Instagram message on Wednesday.

“We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith,” the post reads. “He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we’ve ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special.”

Fuller had long battled leukemia and had beat the disease four times before it returned this February. The young chef told fans in a post at the time that doctors had discovered a brain tumor, but he was “ready to fight to keep (his) winning streak going.”

“I will have 12 days of radiation and then more chemo to make sure it’s gone once and for all. Round 5- I’m ready to fight! #allidoiswin,” he wrote in part.

Fuller won a 2017 episode of “Chopped Junior” as a 13-year-old. He later went on to compete in the first season of “Top Chef Junior,” but was forced to withdraw from the competition in its fifth episode due to his ongoing health concerns.

Vanessa Lachey, the host of “Top Chef Junior,” paid tribute to Fuller in a comment on the Magical Elves’ post.

“We all Loved Fuller so much!” she wrote. “And will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks. Sending so much Love to his family. We will never forget you Fuller!”

“Top Chef” and “Top Chef Junior” judge Gail Simmons wrote in a comment of her own, “We love you Fuller. Thank you for spending so much time with us. Your love of cooking was contagious and you taught us so much about courage and determination. You are loved and missed, and forever in our hearts.”