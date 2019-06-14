Chris Brown Expecting His Second Child (Reports)

Chris Brown is going to be a dad again.

According to multiple reports, the “No Guidance” singer is expecting his first child with Ammika Harris. He already shares 5-year-old daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman.

Page Six broke the pregnancy news just several weeks after the 30-year-old musician hinted he had a baby on the way with comments such as “my baby mama” and “BM bad” underneath Harris’ Instagram photos. Access has reached out to Brown’s rep for comment.

Brown was first romantically linked to Harris in 2015. Although their current relationship status is unclear, the aspiring model celebrated Brown’s birthday on May 5 with a romantic tribute.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SCHATZ!!!” she wrote. “Dirty 30 huh, handsome old man #30AINTOLD.”

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner also made headlines earlier this week after he allegedly slammed former NFL player Victor Cruz, who is currently dating Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

The retired athlete was blasted for his wardrobe choices in a now-deleted series of comments from the singer’s Instagram account. However, Brown later claimed that he was hacked.

“Leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama!” he posted on his Instagram Story on Thursday. “Whoever’s been DM any of my followers or commenting as me is lame asf.”

He added, “The lengths people go through to be a fake a** bitch! Does amuse me!”

— Gabi Duncan