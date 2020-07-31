Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni, 15, Delivers Stunning Rendition Of Pearl Jam’s ‘Black’

Chris Cornell’s daughter is following in her father’s musical footsteps!

Toni Cornell, daughter of the Soundgarden singer, paid homage to her late father by singing a moving rendition of “Black” by Pearl Jam during the Lolla2020 livestream. The 15-year-old dedicated her performance to her father, who passed away in 2017.

Coming up at 5:30pm🎙🎶 Toni Cornell stops by #Lolla2020 with a brand new performance. https://t.co/NcQzF30Ixu pic.twitter.com/kprTGOwdMX — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 30, 2020

Toni’s virtual performance marked the first night of the Lolla2020 Virtual Festival. Her act was followed by past performances by Paul McCartney, LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Jane’s Addiction, Run the Jewels, and Alabama Shakes along with new performances by H.E.R. and many more.

The music event, which switched over to a virtual festival due to the coronavirus pandemic, runs through August 2. Lollapalooza is partnering with When We All Vote, Equal Justice Initiative and Arts for Illinois Relief Fund over the Lolla2020 virtual weekend.

Toni’s stunning performance comes just a couple weeks after her late father’s cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience” was released on what would have been his 56th birthday.

Chris Cornell – Patience One of Chris’s engineers recently reminded me of Chris’s recordings from sessions in 2016, which he still had. “Patience” was one of them. That recording was inspired by our daughter Toni, who was a huge GNR fan and asked her dad to teach her to play it on the guitar. His cover is so hauntingly beautiful; it brought it all back in a rush of bittersweet memories.His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music , stories and art. A man is not dead while his name is still spoken…and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns as bright upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us- his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.I want to thank everyone who continues to celebrate and keep Chris alive. A special thank you to Axl, Slash, and Duff for continuing to honor Chris in their live shows. And to all of Chris’s fans, thank you for holding him in your hearts and always sharing your love for Chris with us. I want to thank our children too; for you are a reflection of your father, both his strength and his kindness (and helping to put together this video he’d be so proud)!The memory of your smile still makes my heart, broken as it is, beat as fast as the first time we met. We love you Chris, Happy Birthday.<3 Vicky#Patience out nowhttps://chriscornell.lnk.to/Patience Posted by Chris Cornell on Sunday, July 19, 2020

“His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art. It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken … and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory,” Chris’ widow Vicky Cornell wrote on Facebook about the cover.

Adding, “Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us — his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”