Chris Hemsworth Made An Emergency Potty Pit Stop Ahead Of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere – See The Hilarious Video!

Chris Hemsworth may have had a case of the nerves before the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere last night because he had to take a last-minute pit stop at a random convenience store in order to head to the bathroom!

Chris’ stunning wife Elsa Pataky captured the hilarious moment on her Instagram Story on Monday, as she filmed her Thor main squeeze walking out of the store after doing his business. “Did you say, you need to go to the toilet,” Elsa jokingly asks.

Chris quips back, “I said, baño, por favor!”

After his speedy stop for a potty break, the duo were off and running for the rest of the night — pun obviously intended. Chris and Elsa looked super glam for their night out.

He rocked a bespoke, paisley patterned blue tuxedo while Elsa turned up the heat in a white dress with a down-to-there neckline.

Chris was definitely fired up on the red carpet and shared his hilarious challenge to Robert Downey Jr.

