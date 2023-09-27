Chris Hemsworth Winks After Catching Daughter Watching Him As Thor During Flight

Chris Hemsworth’s fandom hits close to home!

The Marvel superstar recently spied one of his children watching him as Thor in the blockbuster franchise and he couldn’t help but share the evidence with his Instagram followers on Tuesday.

Chris, 40, spotted daughter India enjoying an MCU movie on a flight and captured the cute moment right as he appeared on screen.

“I swear it was her choice,” he teased of the 11-year-old in his caption, adding the hashtag “#familyloyalty.”

India appeared to be enjoying the flick and smiled for the camera as it panned back to the actor, who offered a wink in response.

Fans and famous friends flooded the comment section with applause for the youngster’s cinematic taste, with Serena Williams even calling the clip “pretty awesome” and Chris’ onscreen sister Jaime Alexander dropping three laughing emojis.

Chris and wife Elsa Pataky are also parents to 9-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan and the couple shares regular insight into their family life on social media.

For the actor’s 40th birthday in August, he posted a look at a homemade card from one of the kids that featured a cute drawing of a father-and-baby dragon duo hugging on the front. As if that weren’t heartwarming enough, the youngster left an even sweeter message inside that made it clear why Chris said it’s one of his favorite birthday cards ever!

“I love you more than anything and I love you times [infinity],” the note read, followed by a string of infinity symbols.