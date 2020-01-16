Chris Martin Singing Stripped-Down Version Of Coldplay’s ‘Orphans’ Gives Us All The Feels

There’s nothing like an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert with a seven time Grammy Award-winning band! On Wednesday night a select group of lucky music lovers were treated to just that when they attended Coldplay’s stripped-down set at SiriusXM’s newly renovated studio “The Garage” in Hollywood.

SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora fans were able to win free tickets to the exclusive event by entering their name in an email lottery-type competition. The winners were invited to watch special performances by Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland of Coldplay, who were joined by several other musical guests throughout the night.

The event came on the heels of Coldplay’s eighth studio album, “Everyday Life,” which was released on November 22, 2019. But the intimate concert didn’t only feature the band’s newer songs. Fans enjoyed some of Coldplay’s biggest hits that spanned the group’s multi-decade career. From an upbeat version of “Fix You” to a slower rendition of the song “Daddy,” there was something for every guest in attendance to appreciate.

Chris and the group also gave fans some new insight into the creation of their songs, and in particular explained where the group came up with the famous song “Yellow.”

“We were all outside one evening and a guy we were with, Ken, who was our producer at the time he said, he said look at the stars, lads,” Chris explained in a short clip featured on Coldplay’s Instagram account. As for the rest of the story? Apparently, that’s only for the invitees to know!

While Coldplay may have been the first musical group to grace “The Garage” in 2020, the space is already well-loved by fellow performers. Artists such as Dave Matthews, Beck, and Billy Idol have previously performed there.

To wrap up the night, Chris and Jonny answered questions from an even smaller group of audience members. Guess we’ll have to write down all of our questions for their next special performance!