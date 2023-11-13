Chris Pine Gushes Over ‘Wish’ Co-Star Ariana DeBose: ‘I Was Really Blown Away By Her’

Chris Pine is excited to be promoting his upcoming Disney animated film “Wish” now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

“I am an actor by trade and to be able to now do my job and it’s exciting to be able to sit down and talk about a film I’m really proud about is exciting,” he told Access Hollywood.

The upcoming Disney film follows a 17-year-old girl named Asha, who makes a wish on a star to help save her kingdom from its ruler King Magnifico.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is the voice behind Asha and Chris couldn’t help but gush over his co-star.

“I’d met Ariana a while ago, actually before this, and she’s lovely and has such incredible energy and passion. She’s so incredibly gifted with what she does. Her singing is just extraordinary, so I was really blown away by her and really excited to provide whatever I could in support of her,” he told Access Hollywood.

Chris plays King Magnifico and he told Access what made him want to take on the role that also celebrates Disney’s 100-year anniversary.

“You grew up with these stories and it’s kind of a part of what it means to be a child and to become an adult and to carry on these stories. So, to mark this anniversary, the best parts of this company, Disney, which is wishing upon a star. Wishes and dreams, and children’s dreams is really a great privilege, and I just couldn’t be more excited,” he said.

“Wish” will exclusively be released in theaters Nov. 22.