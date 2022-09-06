Chris Pine Speaks Out About Harry Styles Allegedly Spitting On Him At ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere

Chris Pine is speaking out about Harry Styles allegedly spitting on him at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

A rep for the 42-year-old actor told Access Hollywood in a statement that the buzz surrounding a supposed feud between Chris and his 28-year-old co-star Harry at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival is “ridiculous.”

“This is a ridiculous story…a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” the rep confirmed. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine……there is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Harry’s rep for comment. Harry also hasn’t responded on social media.

On Monday, the internet went into a tizzy after a video emerged in which some people thought Harry spit on Chris as he moved to sit down at the premiere. In the video, Harry takes a seat next to Chris and Chris appears to look down at his lap.

The moment had been reviewed from many different angles, with fans debating whether it happened or not.

This isn’t the first alleged drama between the cast of “Don’t Worry Darling” at the premiere. Social media was ablaze with speculation regarding limited interactions at the Venice Film Festival between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh amid rumors of a fallout during the film’s taping.

Pugh notably chose not to do press for the film, outside of the Venice Film Festival, and there have been several rumors about drama on set following the exit of Shia LaBeouf and entrance of Harry, who later became Olivia’s real-life love interest. On Monday, Florence and Olivia also stayed on opposite ends of photo ops.

The 38-year-old director was asked about her rumored feud with the film’s 26-year-old star on Monday at the festival’s press conference.

“I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her [Pugh] as our lead,” Wilde said. “She’s amazing in the film. And, as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Wilde’s team for comment.

Harry and Olivia also received their fair share of attention after Chris was seated between them at the premiere. The couple, who have been romantically linked since January 2021 after meeting on the set of the film, arrived separately at the events in Venice.

“Don’t Worry Darling,” which is set to hit theaters on Sept. 23.