Chris Pratt Calls Tom Holland ‘A Brother’ In Gushy IG Post

Spiderman and Starlord are getting their own spinoff (kinda)!

Chris Pratt took to Instagram on Thursday to plug the new animated movie “Onward” in which he and Tom Holland provide the voices of two brothers.

“@tomhollond2013 and I play brothers in the movie,” he captioned a photo of the cover art. “So I guess you could say Starlord and Spiderman got their own spinoff! But for real tho this has nothing to do with super heroes.”

“I know you know that,” he joked. “Tom is the best, I love him like a little brother. He is so awesome. This movie is going to be your new favorite movie.”

The “Avengers: Endgame” star also posted a short preview of the new Pixar film and even admitted that he shed a tear when he first heard the movie idea!

“So incredibly proud of this one! In true Pixar fashion, ‘Onward’ simultaneously moves and tickles,” he captioned the video. “I cried when I first heard the pitch. It’s so funny and imaginative. Been a fan of Pixar forever. Now I’m in one of their films!”

The Spiderman actor also posted about the new movie and called it a dream come true.

“@prattprattpratt we are finally big brother little brother,” he wrote. “So proud of this movie already and my dreams of being in a Pixar movie are coming true. Can’t wait for you guys to see this one.”

We already love this “brother” duo 3000.

