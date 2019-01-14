Chris Pratt is engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger!

The “Jurassic Park” star, 39, announced his engagement to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s eldest daughter in a touching Instagram post early Monday morning.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️,” Chris wrote alongside a photo of them in a sweet embrace.

In the snap, you can get a closeup look at Katherine’s stunning sparkler — an oval cut solitaire diamond with a thin band.

The duo’s engagement comes after a whirlwind summer romance. The pair was first spotted hanging out in Santa Barbara together over Father’s Day and then went on to spend the rest of the year together. They were often seen out with Chris’ son, Jack, 6, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris. They also spent a lot of quality time with Katherine’s famous family — including a fun dinner party in August.

The news also comes after Chris helped Katherine, 29, move from her Santa Monica, California, home on Friday.

This is Katherine’s first marriage. Chris was previously married to Anna, but they finalized their divorce in October 2018.

Congrats to the happy couple!

