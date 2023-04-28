Chris Pratt Remembers His Journey To ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ & How He Landed Star-Lord Role

Chris Pratt is looking back on how his “Guardians of the Galaxy” journey all began!

The day after the premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” the Marvel star and the movie’s director James Gunn chatted with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about the beginnings of the trilogy.

Chris told Scott that landing the role of Star-Lord came after getting a series of no’s in auditions for other Marvel movies and action films.

“I was auditioning for all of them, and I wasn’t getting much feedback, and it was because I probably wasn’t right for them,” he said. “Because what [James] wanted to do was subvert the genre by infusing some kind of comedy.”

WATCH: Chris Pratt & Pal Rob Lowe Have Lovefest Crashing Interview For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’



That melding of comedy and action was right up Chris’ alley, since he was coming from the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation” and had recently appeared as a Navy SEAL in “Zero Dark Thirty.”

“It was the perfect storm, because I was like, ‘I want to do action. I want to be the ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ guy, but I also feel like I have something to offer comedically. I would like to find something that could somehow do both,” he said.

James told Access that when Chris first came in to read for Star-Lord, he “nailed” the audition.

“He comes in, and he starts reading. Literally 20 seconds into him reading, I turned to [casting director] Sarah Finn … and I said, ‘He’s the guy.’ And I knew instantly that he was the guy,” he recalled.

Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel & More Join ‘Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ World Premiere View Gallery

Now, roughly a decade later, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise has been a smash success and taken Chris on the journey of a lifetime.

The third and final film of the trilogy premiered on Thursday, and he got to watch it for the very first time alongside the cheering audience.

“It was incredible. I intentionally didn’t see any assemblies or come in to see any cuts, and I was grateful to just be able to sit back and watch it. It’s so rare that you get to be swept up on a journey that you were a part of creating,” Chris shared.

“I got swept up in the journey, and I was looking forward to that, and it was great. It was fantastic,” he added.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hits theaters May 5.