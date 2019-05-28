Chris Pratt & Rob Lowe Go Golfing Together & Joke About Forming A Band!

It was a “Parks & Recreation” reunion on the golf course this weekend!

Former co-stars Chris Pratt and Rob Lowe spent their holiday weekend on the green and shared a few moments from the day on Instagram.

“Pretty excited to drop behind the scenes footage of @robloweofficial’s 3rd post in a row about our golf game day,” Chris captioned a video of Rob. “Pop over to his feed to catch all the action.”

Like the “Avengers: Endgame” star promised, Rob posted lots of Instas from their golf day.

“Today’s great foursome,” he captioned a pic of the golfing crew including his son John.

The friends also posted a snap of their new “album cover art” for their potential new band and we really hope this isn’t a joke!

“Now all we need are songs and a band name,” Rob captioned the pic.

The “Jurassic World” actor also posted the “album cover” and teased their future collab.

“Now we are going offline for a while to focus on our music. Stay tuned. Big things coming,” he wrote.

If this band is anything like Mouse Rat, then you can officially call us groupies.

