Chris Pratt Says Final Chapter Of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Is ‘A Beautiful Journey’: ‘I’m So Proud Of It’

Chris Pratt is reflecting on the incredible ride “Guardians of the Galaxy” has been over the past near-decade.

“We’re grateful, man. It’s been 10 amazing years,” the Marvel star told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at the premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The highly-anticipated third movie will bring the “Guardians” trilogy to a close – and an emotional close at that.

“This is an emotional movie. It’s an emotional journey,” Chris said. “I think that the kids who were 10 years old when the first movie came out, they’re now 19, 20 years old. I think the movie has matured emotionally along with the audience, and I think you’re ready for this. It’s hard to say goodbye, but it’s a beautiful journey, and I’m so proud of it.”

The experience was also emotional for Bradley Cooper, whose character Rocket plays a central role in the third and final film.

“[Director] James [Gunn] said when we first started talking about Rocket, he was like, ‘The endgame is we’re going to learn about [Rocket],'” Bradley told Scott. “And you know, you never know if someone’s really going to do that. And lo and behold, this script came out, and I was like, I couldn’t believe it.”

When asked if he cried reading the script, Bradley revealed that the tears were indeed flowing!

“I saw a cut of [the film], and I cried hard,” he shared. “I mean like, hard. I texted [James] and was like, ‘Bro, I am weeping hard. Hard.'”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hits theaters May 5.