Chris Pratt Says He’s ‘Died And Gone To Heaven’ After Performing With Garth Brooks

Chris Pratt’s the ultimate Garth Brooks fan!

The actor recently performed with the country superstar at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and following the performance he took to social media to react to the moment.

“Welp. I guess I died and gone to heaven,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you @garthbrooksand congratulations on the artist of the decade award,” he added. “It was an honor to sing with you and the band on stage. I can’t wait for the upcoming stadium tour.”

“God is so good. Thank you thank you thank you,” he concluded.

Garth also posted about their epic collaboration.

“Chris, you made the whole night perfect for me…thank you for your time and your kind words. love you, hoss,” he wrote on Instagram.

He also shared a behind-the-scene video from backstage with Garth and his band. In it Chris looks super stoked as he watches them get warmed up.

“Here I am all misty eyed backstage. A moment I will never forget,” he wrote.

You never know, there could be a Pratt-Brooks duet in the making!

— Stephanie Swaim