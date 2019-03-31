Chris Rock Slams Jussie Smollett At The 2019 NAACP Image Awards: ‘You Ain’t Getting No Respect From Me’

Chris Rock is taking aim at Jussie Smollett.

The 54-year-old comedian fired shots at the “Empire” actor when he took the stage at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 30, in Hollywood to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, which went to ABC’s “Black-ish.”

“They said no Jussie Smollett jokes,” Chris began as the audience erupted into laughter. “What a waste of light skin, you know? You know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair? My career would be outta here! F**king running Hollywood!”

“What the hell was he thinking?” Chris continued. “From now on, I ain’t never gonna, no Jussie — you a Jessie from now on. You don’t even get the ‘U’ no more. That ‘U’ is respect. You ain’t getting no respect from me.”

Jussie was nominated for an NAACP Image this year for his work on the Fox drama. However, he skipped the dinner on Friday where his category was announced. He ultimately lost to “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams.

The event comes just days after all criminal charges against Jussie were dropped on Tuesday, less than two weeks after he pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts related to allegedly filing a false police report in which he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime.

Many have been divided on Jussie’s case, but “Black-ish” actress Yara Shahidi came to his defense when her cast accepted their award onstage. “I stand with Jussie,” she simply said.

