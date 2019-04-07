Chris Stapleton’s Pregnant Wife Morgane Wows Onstage At ACMs During Final Countdown Before Baby No. 5

Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane’s love is the real deal — and if you needed any proof at all, just watch their 2019 ACM Award performance from Sunday!

The husband-wife duo wowed at the show, performing “A Simple Song” and it is safe to say that everyone in the room felt the pulse between them. Morgane, who is pregnant with the couple’s fifth child, couldn’t take her eyes off her husband as they soared through the soulful song.

And big props have to go to Morgane — as performing while counting down twill baby No. 5 can’t be easy (although she makes it look like it is!). Morgane was seen affectionately rubbing her bump throughout the performance.

The couple’s baby joy comes just seven months after they welcomed twins! Chris announced they were expanding their brood during a November concert at Madison Square Garden. The couple are already parents to two older children.

While they haven’t announced their official due date, Morgane has to be getting close to the due date!

