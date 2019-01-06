“This Is Us” got snubbed at the 2019 Golden Globes this year, getting completely shut out from the award show nominations, and there’s one person who is bummed about it — Chrissy Metz.

Chrissy, who plays Kate Pearson, said her TV mom Mandy Moore definitely deserved a nod this year.

“Mandy Moore needs some recognition,” Chrissy lamented, noting that her cast members put together some incredible work this season.

The show earned praise at last year’s Golden Globes and was nominated for three Golden Globes, including best television drama. Plus, Sterling K. Brown won the 2018 statue for best actor in a drama television series.

Chrissy didn’t have any hard feelings for the Golden Globes and is headed to present at the award show!

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2019: See The Stars