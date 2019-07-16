Chrissy Metz: I’ve Been Writing Music In Nashville, My Album Is Coming

Chrissy Metz has a phenomenal voice and soon we’ll all be able to hear her new album!

The “This Is Us” star exclusively revealed to Access that we can expect to hear her debut country album. “I have been writing for the past year, whenever I have time I go to Nashville and have been doing some songwriting,” she said. “Yeah, I think an album’s coming.”

WATCH: Chrissy Metz Gives An Update On Her ‘Soul Country’ Project

The 38-year-old actress also explained which artists inspire her, “Oh, gosh, there’s so many. Currently, Chris Stapleton, I’m obsessed with. Sara Bareilles, I love her new album. Bonnie Raitt, classically she’s just ridiculous. But, yeah, it’s so hard because there’s so many amazing artists, it’s hard to pick one.”

WATCH: Will Chrissy Metz Release An Album After Nailing Her ACM Live Debut?

Chrissy has previously shown off her singing ability while in character as aspiring singer Kate Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us.” Also, back in April, she wowed the crowd at the 2019 ACM Awards with her performance of “I’m Standing with You” alongside country superstar Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae.

— by Gabi Duncan