Chrissy Teigen Asks Which Tux Son Miles Should Wear To John Legend’s Birthday Party

How is this possible? John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s kids somehow just got even cuter.

The couple’s daughter Luna and son Miles dressed up for a special occasion this weekend and proved they can rock glam ensembles just as well as their famous parents.

Chrissy revealed on Saturday that the family was getting ready to celebrate John’s 40th birthday with a formal bash. The only problem? She couldn’t decide on an outfit for the singer’s 7-month-old mini-me.

okay guys. throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one! pic.twitter.com/ElQvfi5QEA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019

“Okay guys. Throwing John’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-John. Which one!” she tweeted, captioning side-by-side photos of Miles looking painfully adorable in two different tuxes.

It’s understandable why the “Cravings” cookbook author had a tough time choosing. One option featured a cropped black jacket and classic cummerbund, while the other’s crisp white blazer with black lapels was equally dapper.

Although the white tux came out on top in Chrissy’s Twitter poll, one follower had a simple and hilarious suggestion to make the whole night easier.

“Whatever color John isn’t wearing,” they replied. “You know, so people can tell them apart.”

John and Miles weren’t the only ones setting the style factor to wow.

Chrissy took to Instagram Stories to share a peek at her jaw-dropping gold dress and matching statement necklace. As for Luna, she couldn’t have seemed more pleased with her ballerina-inspired tulle gown. The 2-year-old even gave the camera a little pirouette, much to Chrissy’s delight.

“My Misty!” the 33-year-old marveled, referencing top ballet dancer Misty Copeland.

John’s A-list party has been weeks in the making. The EGOT winner turned the big 4-0 back on Dec. 28, and his wife made sure to acknowledge the milestone with a swoon-worthy Instagram tribute. Chrissy shared a series of photos alongside a romantic message honoring the “incredible man” in her life.

“The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind,” she wrote in part.

Of course, the post wouldn’t have been complete without one of Chrissy’s pitch-perfect punchlines.

“The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet,” she added. “I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH.”

— Erin Biglow