Chrissy Teigen, Reba McEntire, Julia Roberts & More Stars Join Red Nose Day Special (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC’s “Red Nose Day Special” is returning and there’s a whole lotta star power coming with it!

Chrissy Teigen, Reba McEntire, Connie Britton, Julia Roberts, Saoirse Ronan are a couple of the massive names who will be joining NBC’s “Red Nose Day Special” on May 23 and it’s officially guaranteed to be a good time. NBC revealed exclusively to Access tons of the stars who will join the lineup of music, comedy and short documentary films that educate and engage viewers on the cause for the fifth annual event.

Daryl Hall and John Oates join the special for the video reimagining of their iconic hit “You Make My Dreams” along with an star-studded lineup of talent from all walks of the industry, including Skylar Astin, Stephanie Beatriz, Paul Blackthorne, Connie Britton, Justin Cornwell, Terry Crews , Yaya DaCosta, Josh Dallas, Harriet Dyer, Gloria Estefan, Melissa Fumero, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Tony Hale, Zuri Hall, Matt Iseman, Jane Levy, Damian Lewis, Howie Mandel, Reba McEntire, Stephen Merchant, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Oliver, Kal Penn, Retta, Julia Roberts, Saoirse Ronan, Melissa Roxburgh, Amanda Seales, Lilly Singh, Ben Stiller, Mary Steenburgen, Chrissy Teigen, Eamonn Walker and Susan Kelechi Watson. The extensive group of A-listers joins the previously announced Rob Gronkowski, Julianne Hough and Chrissy Metz.

The star-studded special airs Thursday, May 23 at 8 P.M. ET/PT!

Grab your red nose and tune in — we’ll be there too!