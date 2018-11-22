Chrissy Teigen Shares Relatable Photo Of Her Burnt Thanksgiving Pie

Chrissy Teigen is too relatable!
The model took to Instagram to share photos of her prepping for Thanksgiving, prepping turkey, pie and what appears to be soup.
But alas, Chrissy sadly suffered a baking mishap that is all too common - a burnt pie.
"in case you are wondering why I didn't put my finished pie on my instastory," she wrote.
A lot of people related and sounded off in the comments.
"It happens lmao," one person wrote.
"All that hard work! Eat it anyway," another wrote.
"And that's exactly why I'm doing a no bake dessert," a third person wrote.
Chrissy is quite the chef, so she will likely bake up another yummy pie no problem!
-- Stephanie Swaim