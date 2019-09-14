Christina Anstead Takes Baby Boy Hudson On His First Outing One Week After Giving Birth

Little Hudson is on the move!

Just one week after giving birth, Christina Anstead was all smiles as she took her baby boy out to cheer on big sister Taylor at her soccer game. “Our first outing was a success,” the doting mom captioned a sweet pic alongside her newborn son and 9-year-old daughter. “Hudson slept, Tay scored!”

The infant looked comfort and cozy in his stroller during his nap. What a wonderful life!

The “Christina on the Coast” star gave birth to her first child with husband Ant Anstead on Sept. 6. “Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world,” she shared. “Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!”

The newest addition to the family joins Christina’s daughter Taylor and 3-year-old son Brayden from her previous marriage to “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa. Ant also has two children of his own with his ex-wife.

Prior to Hudson’s arrival, Tarek spoke with Access Hollywood and gushed about his kids getting a new sibling.

“This is a big moment!” he said. “We share two kids together and her baby is going to be the brother to my children, so that’s a big deal! So it’s a part of the family and I’m going to treat the kid like my own.”

— Gabi Duncan