Christina Applegate Says She’s Preparing To Attend First Public Event Since MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate is preparing for an important outing.

The “Dead To Me” actress revealed on Twitter on Thursday that she’s gearing up to attend her first major event since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year.

“I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS,” she wrote alongside a photo of five walking sticks.

“Walking sticks are now part of my new normal,” she continued. “Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff.”

Christina first announced her diagnosis in a tweet last August.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” she wrote at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some ass**** blocks it.”

The actress added in a follow-up tweet, “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Following her announcement, Christina received lots of love from fans and from her famous friends, including her “The Sweetest Thing” co-star Selma Blair – who was diagnosed with MS in August 2018.

“Loving you always. Always here,” Selma replied to Christina’s tweet – adding in jest, “As are our kids. Beating us up with love.”

The “Samantha Who?” alum tweeted back at the time, “Love you sister. Our kids are so weird.”