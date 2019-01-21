Christina El Moussa is one loving wife!

Ant Anstead shared a snap with his leg elevated while he eats pizza on the couch.

“Despite scoring all four goals in our 4-1 win today (good news!) I ended up pulling my hamstring!! (Bad news!),” he wrote.

“Sore AF! But, all those years of playing I have learned that after an injury you must RICEP!!! R – rest I – ice C – compression E – elevation P – pizza,” he added. “To anyone else injured…. You are welcome! (nursed by my wife)”

The adorable newlywed couple also shared a sweet date night on last week, which Ant gushed about online.

“Thursday night is DATE NIGHT with the wife which is code for white chocolate bread and butter pudding!!!” he wrote. “boom! X x x x this woman.”

Christina and Ant tied the knot on Dec. 22 in Newport Beach, Calif.

They then went on a romantic honeymoon in Bora Bora.

“Bora Bora you have been a blast!” Ant wrote in early January. “Soaking up a few last minute cocktails! Then onto Tahiti for a sleep over before heading home! Fully relaxed! Fully recharged.”

Ant and Christina are a perfect match!

— Stephanie Swaim