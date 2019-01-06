Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead are in total honeymoon bliss!

The newlyweds are enjoying a tropical honeymoon in Bora Bora following their surprise nuptials in December. The former “Flip or Flop” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share some dreamy snaps from their vacay.

“Magic hour ✨🏝,” the TV host captioned a romantic pic of the lovebirds passionately kissing as the sun went down.

The groom also shared some pics and videos from their dreamy trip!

“Honeymooning ❤️🔥🔥😎😍💍🇬🇧🇺🇸 with the wifey #HMF x x,” he wrote alongside a series of snaps and vids.

The two TV personalities tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Dec. 22. According to People, only 70 people attended their “winter wonderland” surprise nuptials at their Newport Beach home. When guest arrived, the HGTV star yelled, “Surprise! We’re getting married!” while making her way down the aisle.

WATCH: Christina El Moussa Marries Boyfriend Ant Anstead In Surprise Ceremony

“We wanted it to be a rustic romance,” Christina told People. “We didn’t want all the fuss. Just a quiet wedding without all the drama and paparazzi.”

Christina has two children, Taylor, 8 and Braden, 3, from her previous marriage with Tarek El Moussa. Ant, who is the host of “Wheelers and Dealers,” also has two children, Amelie 15, and Archie, 12, from a previous marriage.