Christina Grimmie’s Family Announces Release Date For Anticipated Single ‘Cry Wolf’

Christina Grimmie’s family is keeping her memory alive.

They announced on her Twitter when her highly-anticipated single “Cry Wolf” will be released.

“On this #GrimmieThursday we are happy to announced the highly anticipated release of ‘CRY WOLF’ on September 15, 2020. Because this song is so very special to you #TeamGrimmie, we felt it was time to make this never released song available in honor of you, the fans,” the message reads.

They continued talking about the production of the single.

“You’ll be excited to hear what’s been created, featuring production by Michael Wyckoff and Jonathan LaMarche with guitar by Marcus and of course, Christina’s amazing vocals,” the tweet continues. “More details will be coming soon. We hope all of you are doing well and keeping safe during these times.”

They posted a follow up tweet about Christina’s fans.

“Please know that #TeamGrimmie is always in our hearts, on our minds and in our prayers! – Marcus Grimmie & Bud Grimmie.”

The update comes a little more than four years after the singer passed away.

On June 10, 2016, the former “Voice” contestant was shot by 27-year-old Kevin Loibl while signing autographs at the Plaza Live Theater in Orlando, FL.

Christina was rushed to a local hospital where she died a few hours later.

Two years later on Sept. 2, 2018 , Christina’s mother Tina Grimmie passed away after battling with cancer for years.

